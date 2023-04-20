Australia's Lynas Rare Earths posts more than 27% fall in third-quarter revenue

April 20, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and John Biju for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Friday posted a 27.6% drop in third-quarter revenue, primarily hurt by a decline in the average selling price and lower sales volumes.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside of China said its quarterly revenue fell to A$237.1 million ($159.85 million) in the three months to March 31, from A$327.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4832 Australian dollars)

