Australia's Lynas Rare Earths gets $134 mln funding from Japan to boost output

March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX said on Tuesday it secured a A$200 million ($133.98 million) funding from Japan to increase light and heavy rare earth materials output by developing its current and planned projects.

The agreement with Japan Australia Rare Earths B.V., a special purpose company between state-owned Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz Corp 2768.T, will also forego historical $11.5 million interest due under a prior loan.

Under the new deal, Japan will receive priority supply rights over Lynas' growth capacity until 2038 in the event of competing demand from other markets.

Lynas will supply up to 7,200 tonnes per annum of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) on priority to the Japanese market when its annual output is below 9,600 tonnes.

Once the miner's annual output crosses 9,600 tonnes and demand from Japan exceeds the 7,200 tonnes per-year threshold, the parties will revisit the terms of agreement, all ensuring Lynas does not miss any opportunity.

"Lynas has a huge appetite for growth and a large capital investment plan," said Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lacaze, adding that the new agreements better reflected demand forecasts from the Japanese rare earths market.

The deal comes at a time when Lynas' stock has lost 10% of its value since the start of the month. On March 2, Lynas shares tanked 6.8% after Tesla Inc TSLA.O said its next-generation electric vehicles would not use rare earths.

