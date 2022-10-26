Australia's Lynas Rare Earths first-quarter revenue rises nearly 35%

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Thursday reported a 34.7% rise in first-quarter revenue on a surge in demand for specialised metals used in electric vehicle components.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.

($1 = 1.5404 Australian dollars)

