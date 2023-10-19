Australia's Lynas Rare Earths first-quarter revenue falls 22%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX reported a 21.8% fall in first-quarter revenue on Friday, hurt by lower product prices and continued accumulation of inventory.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said sales revenue was A$128.1 million ($81.04 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$163.8 million a year ago and a consensus estimate of A$159 million, according to Barrenjoey.

($1 = 1.5808 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

