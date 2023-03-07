Australia's Lynas Rare Earth secures $134 mln funding from Japan to boost output

March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX said on Tuesday it secured a A$200 million ($133.98 million) funding from Japan to develop its current and planned projects aimed at increasing light and heavy rare earth materials output, and bolster its balance sheet.

The agreement with Japan Australia Rare Earths B.V., a special purpose company between state-owned Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz Corp 2768.T, will also forego a historical $11.5 million interest due under a prior loan.

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

