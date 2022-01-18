Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

Adds CEO quote, details and background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as demand for metals used in electric vehicles (EVs) grew amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions.

The prices of neodymium SMM-REO-NXO and praseodymium SMM-REO-PXO (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power EV motors, have nearly tripled over the past 14 months, as companies and governments step up efforts to meet climate targets.

Rare earth materials are a group of 17 minerals that are also used in wind turbine generators, smartphones and military equipment.

"Demand for Lynas products remained very strong during the quarter and favourable market conditions continued, with customers indicating their expectation of accelerated demand in the next quarter," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze said.

However, shipping delays and disruptions hurt production of NdPr, with output falling to 1,359 tonnes in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1,367 tonnes a year earlier, the world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said.

Revenue jumped nearly 70% to A$202.7 million ($145.56 million) for the December quarter, compared with A$119.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.