Australia's Lynas posts nearly 21% rise in quarterly revenue

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a 20.6% rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a rise demand and prices for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr).

The miner posted revenue of A$110 million ($85.37 million) for the three months to March-end, up from A$91.2 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2885 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

