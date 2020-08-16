Australia's Lynas posts annual loss on lockdown hit, to raise $305 mln

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp Ltd LYC.AX posted an annual loss on Monday, hurt by a temporary coronavirus-linked closure of its Malaysian processing plant and lower market prices.

Lynas also said it intends to raise A$425 million ($304.94 million) in equity to fund the construction of a new initial ore processing plant at Kalgoorie in Western Australia, among other projects.

The world's biggest rare earths miner outside China said loss after tax came in at A$19.4 million for the year ended June 30, compared with a profit of A$83.1 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

