Australia's Lynas posts 18% drop in third-quarter rare earths output

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lynas Corp Ltd LYC.AX said on Wednesday third-quarter rare earths oxides production dropped 18% due to coronavirus-led shutdowns at its Malaysian processing plant and limited operations at its flagship mine in Australia.

The company produced 4,465 tonnes of rare earths oxides (REO) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 5,444 tonnes last year.

The miner said production of Neodymium Praseodymium or NdPr, used to make high-strength permanent magnets found in ventilators, computers and wind turbines, fell 14% to 1,369 tonnes.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.