Australia's Lynas names insider John Humphrey as new chairman

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX, the world's largest producer of rare-earths outside of China, on Tuesday appointed John Humphrey as chairman, succeeding Kathleen Conlon who announced her retirement effective Nov. 29.

Humphrey has been part of Lynas' board since 2017, while Conlon has been as a non-executive director for 12 years and chairman for the past three years.

Humphrey has held non-executive director positions at other listed companies. His previous positions include non-executive director of Horizon Oil HZN.AX and deputy chairman of King & Wood Mallesons, among others, according to Lynas' website.

