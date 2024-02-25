News & Insights

Australia's Lynas jumps as H1 profit tops estimates despite soft China demand

February 25, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

By Poonam Behura

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas LYC.AX on Monday posted a better-than-expected half-year profit, sending its shares higher, even as the rare-earths miner navigated a tough market with weak underlying commodity prices and slower demand in China.

It completed works to upgrade its Malaysian processing facilities to increase separation capacity to 10,500 tons per year for neodymium and praseodymium, products used in magnets in sectors from electrified transport to defence.

"The 2024 financial year is a transitional year for Lynas and the progress achieved in the first half of the year has established an excellent foundation for our future success," CEO Amanda Lacaze said.

"Lacaze refers to transitional year, which points to the Western Australia Kalgoorlie plant coming online and the expansion of Mt Weld," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, while flagging continued headwinds due to lack of slowing construction activity in China.

