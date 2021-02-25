Australia's Lynas' half-yearly profit surges as rare earths prices rise

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths's LYC.AX half-year profit surged on Friday, helped by a rise in prices of rare earths minerals and a recovery in demand as COVID-19 curbs ease.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said interim net profit after tax came in at A$40.6 million ($31.94 million)for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$3.9 million a year ago. It beat a UBS estimate of A$26 million.

($1 = 1.2711 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

