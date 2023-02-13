Australia's Lynas gets approval for renewal of Malaysian operating licence

February 13, 2023 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Tuesday confirmed that its Malaysian unit received approvals for the renewal of its operating license with no changes to conditions that prohibited the import and processing of lanthanide concentrate, a rare-earth element, after July 1.

The company also flagged that if the conditions are not removed by July this year, it would be forced to shut down the cracking and leaching component of the Lynas Malaysia plant.

