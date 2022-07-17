Australia's Lynas fourth-quarter revenue jumps 58%

Contributor
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd on Monday posted a 58% rise in quarterly revenue as the miner of essential metals cashed in on soaring global demand for greener sources of power.

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Monday posted a 58% rise in quarterly revenue as the miner of essential metals cashed in on soaring global demand for greener sources of power.

The world's largest processor of rare earths outside China said its fourth-quarter revenue came in at A$294.5 million ($199.94 million), compared to A$185.9 million last year.

($1 = 1.4730 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters