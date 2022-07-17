Australia's Lynas fourth-quarter revenue jumps 58%

July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Monday posted a 58% rise in quarterly revenue as the miner of essential metals cashed in on soaring global demand for greener sources of power.

The world's largest processor of rare earths outside China said its fourth-quarter revenue came in at A$294.5 million ($199.94 million), compared to A$185.9 million last year.

($1 = 1.4730 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.