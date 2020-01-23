Australia's Lynas Corp posts 7% rise in second-quarter revenue

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corporation posted a 7.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as higher demand for rare earth elements from key customers helped offset weaker prices. Lynas reported sales revenue of A$85.8 million for the second quarter.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corporation LYC.AX posted a 7.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as higher demand for rare earth elements from key customers helped offset weaker prices.

Lynas reported sales revenue of A$85.8 million ($58.68 million) for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, up from A$79.9 million a year earlier.

Quarterly production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in magnets needed in generators of electric vehicles and wind turbines, rose to 1,270 tonnes from 1,223 tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters