Australia's Lynas Corp posts 7% rise in second-quarter revenue

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corporation LYC.AX posted a 7.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as higher demand for rare earth elements from key customers helped offset weaker prices.

Lynas reported sales revenue of A$85.8 million ($58.68 million) for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, up from A$79.9 million a year earlier.

Quarterly production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in magnets needed in generators of electric vehicles and wind turbines, rose to 1,270 tonnes from 1,223 tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

