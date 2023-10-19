Australia's Liontown raises $713 mln for Kathleen Valley lithium project

Adds details of fund raising, CEO quote in paragraph 2-8

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX said on Thursday it secured A$1.13 billion ($712.69 million) in funding for its flagship Kathleen Valley lithium project via a debt financing package and a fully underwritten equity raise.

Equity will be raised at a price of A$1.80 per share, a discount of 55% to last closing of A$2.79 on Oct 13, the company said in a statement.

Liontown entered a trading halt on Monday to raise funding for the project after U.S.-based miner AlbemarleALB.Nwalked away from a A$6.6 billion buyout offer.

Albemarle withdrew its indicative proposal citing "growing complexities" after Hancock Prospecting, an iron ore miner controlled by Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart, raised its stake to 19.9% of Liontown.

Liontown's capital raising will cover the remaining capital costs for Kathleen Valley, including early mine development and building of preproduction run-of-mine stockpiles, the miner said.

"The execution of this credit approved term sheet and the launch of the equity raise are critical achievements in de-risking the development of the Kathleen Valley Project," Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano said.

The Kathleen Valley project remained on track to commence production in mid-2024, Liontown added.

($1 = 1.5850 Australian dollars)

