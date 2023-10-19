Australia's Liontown raises $713 mln for Kathleen Valley lithium project

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX said on Thursday it secured A$1.13 billion ($712.69 million) in funding for its flagship Kathleen Valley lithium project via a debt financing package and fully underwritten equity raising.

($1 = 1.5855 Australian dollars)

