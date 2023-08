Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX on Thursday agreed to deliver lithium Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) product to provide an early source of revenue ahead of first concentrate production at the Kathleen Valley Lithium project.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

