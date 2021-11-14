US Markets
CG

Australia's Link to give Carlyle due diligence for renewed A$2.81 bln bid

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

Australia's Link Administration said on Monday it was appropriate to provide Carlyle Group with due diligence information, as it is considering its new A$2.81 billion takeover offer.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Monday it was appropriate to provide Carlyle Group CG.O with due diligence information, as it is considering its new A$2.81 billion takeover offer.

The Sydney-based company said it would give Carlyle due diligence information on a non-exclusive basis so it can develop a revised proposal which can be recommended to its shareholders.

The fresh bid, announced earlier this month, marked a renewed attempt by Carlyle to buy Link after it pursued the company with Pacific Equity Partners in late 2020.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular