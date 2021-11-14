Australia's Link to give Carlyle due diligence for renewed A$2.81 bln bid

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Monday it was appropriate to provide Carlyle Group CG.O with due diligence information, as it is considering its new A$2.81 billion takeover offer.

The Sydney-based company said it would give Carlyle due diligence information on a non-exclusive basis so it can develop a revised proposal which can be recommended to its shareholders.

The fresh bid, announced earlier this month, marked a renewed attempt by Carlyle to buy Link after it pursued the company with Pacific Equity Partners in late 2020.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

