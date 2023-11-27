Australia's Link set for biggest jump in 11 months on annual outlook upgrade

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX were on course for their biggest gains in 11 months on Tuesday, after the share registry firm upgraded its fiscal 2024 outlook following growth in its core businesses.

The stock surged as much as 10.1% to A$1.310 as at 0100 GMT, its biggest single-day day gain since Dec. 30, 2022 and highest since Oct. 18.

The company said in a statement that it now expected fiscal 2024 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on a continuing operations basis to be up between 7% and 9%, compared to previous expectation for a 6% jump.

The FY24 group revenue on a continuing operations basis is expected to be up at least 6.5%, compared to earlier forecast of at least 5%.

The company had recorded strong results for fiscal 2023 in late August, with income from core businesses including Retirement and Superannuation Solutions and Corporate Markets jumping on higher member numbers and rising shareholder numbers, respectively.

Earlier this year, the company had said it would sell its UK-based Link Fund Solutions for up to $174.1 million to Dublin-based Ways tone Group, following threats of enforcement action by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

"We are confident that our core businesses have the strength, the diversity and resilience required to navigate the current operating conditions," CEO Vive Bhatia said on Tuesday.

Link said it was in a good position to achieve growth in operating EBITDA in FY24 as well as the medium term. It also reaffirmed aspiration targets for financial year 2026 provided in the late August filing.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

