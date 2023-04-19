Australia's Link sells LFS unit for up to $174 mln, settles FCA probe

Adds FCA investigation settlement, details on LFS sale

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX said on Thursday it will sell its UK-based Link Fund Solutions (LFS) for up to $174.1 million to Dublin-based Waystone Group.

The firm also reached a conditional deal with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to settle its investigation into the unit over the mismanagement of the now-defunct LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Under the deal, about 300,000 investors in the equity fund will receive a combined 235 million pounds in redressal payments.

Link said the FCA has agreed to support the deal, and will call for its approval by investors of the fund.

Link is selling the unit for between 110 million pounds and 140 million pounds ($136.77 million to $174.08 million).

($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.