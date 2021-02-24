Australia's Link says shareholders to explore viability of PEXA IPO

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Thursday that shareholders of online property transaction firm PEXA have agreed to explore the viability of an initial public offering of the business.

The company, which owns a 44.2% interest in PEXA through its unit, said it will also continue with a trade sale process for its stake in the firm.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.