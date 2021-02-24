Australia's Link says shareholders to explore viability of PEXA IPO

BioTech

Australia's Link Administration Holdings said on Thursday that shareholders of online property transaction firm PEXA have agreed to explore the viability of an initial public offering of the business.

The company, which owns a 44.2% interest in PEXA through its unit, said it will also continue with a trade sale process for its stake in the firm.

