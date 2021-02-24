Australia's Link says shareholders to explore taking PEXA public

Adds background on stake sale, PEXA's half-year results

Feb 25 (Reuters) - PEXA shareholders have agreed to explore the possibility of taking the online property transaction firm public, Australia's Link Administration Holding LNK.AX, which owns 44.2% stake through its unit, said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners MS.N and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX own the rest of the company.

Link, which provides services to fund managers and trading firms, said it will also continue with a trade sale process for its stake, a decision that was taken earlier this month based on its strength in the domestic housing market.

The company had then said that it received "good interest" for its stake in PEXA.

"In light of the future expected growth in PEXA, all three PEXA shareholders have agreed to explore the viability of an IPO of the business," the company said.

For the half year ended Dec. 31, PEXA reported a 28% jump in transaction volumes and a 27% rise in revenue.

