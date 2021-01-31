Australia's Link gets 'good interest' for PEXA stake

Adds detail, CEO quote, background

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Monday it received good interest for its stake in its online property transaction firm PEXA, as it looks to prioritize its stake sale over a demerger.

PEXA is one of Link's most-prized possessions, as it processed a record number of monthly transactions in December, benefiting greatly from a shift to digital channels amid the pandemic.

"PEXA's cash balance continues to strengthen month-on-month highlighting the strong cash-flow conversion of this investment," Chief Executive Vivek Bhatia said, adding the board was committed to maximising the value of its stake in PEXA.

Other stakeholders of PEXA include Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and fund Lightyear Investments B.V.

Link earlier rejected buyout offers from U.S.-based SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC.O and a Carlyle Group Inc CG.O-led consortium on grounds that they undervalued core asset PEXA, announcing its intention to sell its 44.2% interest to get the most out of its intrinsic value.

SS&C Technology had offered in December to buy the company for A$3.02 billion ($2.30 billion), nearly 5% higher than a rival bid from private equity firms Carlyle and Pacific Equity Partners.

Link also added in an exchange filing that it was abandoning its planned 165 million euro ($200 million) acquisition of Pepper European Servicing Ltd from Pepper Group PEP.AX as the deal could not get regulatory approvals.

($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.