Australia's Link gets $2.24 bln buyout bid from SS&C Technologies

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Monday it had received a A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout proposal from software provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC.O.

SS&C's non-binding offer of A$5.65 a share was higher than the sweetened A$5.40 per share offer Link received from private equity firms Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners in October.

($1 = 1.3492 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.