US Markets
CG

Australia's Link gets $2 bln takeover offer from Carlyle, Pacific Equity consortium

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Monday it received a A$2.76 billion ($2 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Monday it received a A$2.76 billion ($2 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners.

The conditional, non-binding offer is for A$5.2 a share, a 30.3% premium to the financial data firm's last closing price.

($1 = 1.3833 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular