Australia's Link gets $2 bln takeover offer from Carlyle, Pacific Equity consortium

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Monday it received a A$2.76 billion ($2 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners.

The conditional, non-binding offer is for A$5.2 a share, a 30.3% premium to the financial data firm's last closing price.

($1 = 1.3833 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

