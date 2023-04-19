Australia's Link Administration to sell LFS unit for up to $174 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX said on Thursday it reached a conditional agreement to sell its UK-based Link Fund Solutions business in the range of 110 million pounds to 140 million pounds ($174.12 million).

Link is selling the unit to Dublin-based Waystone Group.

($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.