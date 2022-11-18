Australia's Link Administration to sell down PEXA stake

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX said on Friday it would sell about 10% of its holding in PEXA Group PXA.AX at A$13.50 per share and distribute the remaining stake to its shareholders.

Link currently owns 42.77% of PEXA and the shares to be sold represent about 4.3% of PEXA's total issued capital.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

