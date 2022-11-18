Australia's Link Administration to sell down PEXA stake

November 18, 2022 — 12:54 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX said on Friday it would sell about 10% of its holding in PEXA Group PXA.AX at A$13.50 per share and distribute the remaining stake to its shareholders.

Link currently owns 42.77% of PEXA and the shares to be sold represent about 4.3% of PEXA's total issued capital.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.