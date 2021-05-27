Australia's Link Administration says KKR offers $2.3 bln for PEXA

May 27 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holding Ltd LNK.AX said on Thursday private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.Nhas made an offer to buy PEXA, placing an enterprise value of A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) on the online real estate business.

($1 = 1.2918 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.