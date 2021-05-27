US Markets
Australia's Link Administration says KKR offers $2.3 bln for PEXA

Link Administration Holding Ltd said on Thursday private equity giant KKR & Co has made an offer to buy PEXA, placing an enterprise value of A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) on the online real estate business.

($1 = 1.2918 Australian dollars)

