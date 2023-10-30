Australia's Link Administration restates FY23 results following fund solutions sale

Adds background, details in paragraphs 2-5

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Tuesday it was restating its results for fiscal 2023 to reflect the sale of a business and the settlement of a UK investigation into a unit.

The share registry firm had reached a conditional deal with UK's Financial Conduct Authority to settle an investigation into its UK-based Link Fund Solutions over the mismanagement of defunct LF Woodford Equity Income Fund in April.

The company completed the sale of its Fund Solutions UK and Ireland business to Dublin-based Waystone Group on Oct. 9.

The company's statutory loss for fiscal 2023 will be revised to A$248.9 million ($158.57 million) from A$417.7 million previously reported, it said.

The restatement has no impact on Link Group’s operating net profit after tax attributable for fiscal 2023, the company said, while also reaffirming its fiscal year 2024 guidance.

($1 = 1.5696 Australian dollars)

