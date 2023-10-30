News & Insights

Australia's Link Administration restates FY23 results

October 30, 2023 — 06:52 pm EDT

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Tuesday it was restating its results for fiscal 2023 to reflect the sale of a business and the settlement of a UK investigation into a unit.

The company's statutory loss for fiscal 2023 will be revised to A$248.9 million ($158.57 million) from A$417.7 million previously reported, it said.

($1 = 1.5696 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.