Australia's Link Administration restates FY23 results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Tuesday it was restating its results for fiscal 2023 to reflect the sale of a business and the settlement of a UK investigation into a unit.

The company's statutory loss for fiscal 2023 will be revised to A$248.9 million ($158.57 million) from A$417.7 million previously reported, it said.

($1 = 1.5696 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

