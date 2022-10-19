Australia's Link Administration plans to divest UK-based Link Fund Solutions

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Share registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Thursday it will explore options to divest its Link Fund Solutions business, months after Britain's financial regulator said it may fine the unit 50 million pounds ($56.10 million) in a probe relating to a now-defunct fund.

