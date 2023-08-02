Australia's Link Administration hits three-year low after flagging hit to FY23 earnings

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX hit a more-than-three-year low on Thursday after it said it expected a bigger statutory loss after tax for the full-year 2023 due to a settlement provision it made after a financial investigation.

Shares of the registry firm slipped as much as 5.4% to A$1.415, their lowest since March 24, 2020, losing for the third consecutive day.

Shares were down 3.7% at 0350 GMT.

The company expects statutory loss after tax for fiscal 2023 to be about A$417.7 million ($272.97 million), a nearly six-fold jump from the A$67.6 million loss it posted a year earlier.

The firm was expected to pay up to 235 million pounds ($298.69 million) to more than 300,000 investors earlier this year, after an investigation by Britain's financial regulator into its UK arm Link Fund Solutions and its role as a corporate director of the beleaguered LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Link Administration said it will recognise a provision of A$390.9 million after the settlement of the investigation and the associated redress by the Financial Conduct Authority in the second half of the financial year.

Additionally, the company expected LFS's sale to the Waystone Group and the settlement to occur across two financial years, seeing a gain of about A$280.3 million in fiscal 2024.

However, it forecast group operating profit for the current financial year to be A$273.2 million. This is within the previous guidance range of A$273 million and A$278 million, but just a tad below the Refinitiv forecast of A$275 million.

($1 = 1.5302 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

