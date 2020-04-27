Australia's Lendlease to raise $741 million, mostly via share placement

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian construction firm Lendlease Group LLC.AX on Tuesday said it would raise up to A$1.15 billion ($741.29 million) to shore up its balance sheet and guard against market uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it will raise A$950 million in new equity via a fully underwritten share placement at A$9.80 per share, and up to A$200 million through a non-underwritten share purchase plan.

Lendlease also withdrew all forecasts it had provided with its first-half results.

($1 = 1.5513 Australian dollars)

