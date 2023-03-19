Australia's Latitude takes systems offline as cyberattack remains active

March 19, 2023 — 09:35 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Monday it has taken its platforms offline after confirming that the unusual activity detected in its systems last week is a "well-organised and malicious cyber-attack which remains active."

The fintech firm said the cyberattack is now the subject of an investigation by the Australian Federal Police.

