Australia's Latitude takes systems offline as cyberattack remains active

March 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Monday it has taken its platforms offline after confirming that the unusual activity detected in its systems last week is a "well-organised and malicious cyber-attack which remains active."

The fintech firm said the cyberattack is now the subject of an investigation by the Australian Federal Police.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.