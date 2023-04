April 11 (Reuters) - Australian consumer finance firm Latitude Group Holdings LFS.AX said on Tuesday it would not pay a ransom to those behind a cyber attack last month.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.