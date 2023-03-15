Australia's Latitude Group says customer information stolen in cyber attack

Adds breach details, background

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Thursday that a hacker had stolen personal information held by two service providers through employee login credentials.

About 103,000 identification documents, more than 97% of which are copies of drivers' licences, were stolen from the first service provider, while about 225,000 customer records were stolen from the second service provider.

Latitude said it had detected unusual activity on its systems over the last few days.

"The activity is believed to have originated from a major vendor used by Latitude," the company said.

Australia has been hit by a slew of cyber attacks since late last year, with the largest being health insurer Medibank Private MPL.AX and Optus, the local unit of Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI.

Latitude said it is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and relevant law enforcement agencies, along with isolating and removing access to some customer-facing systems in order to contain the incident.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.