Australia's Latitude Group rescinds buyout offer for Humm's consumer unit

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings LFS.AX said on Friday it was terminating its offer to buy Humm Group Ltd's HUM.AX consumer unit that includes the buy now, pay later business.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

