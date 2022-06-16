HUM

Australia's Latitude Group rescinds buyout offer for Humm's consumer unit

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings said on Friday it was terminating its offer to buy Humm Group Ltd's consumer unit that includes the buy now, pay later business.

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings LFS.AX said on Friday it was terminating its offer to buy Humm Group Ltd's HUM.AX consumer unit that includes the buy now, pay later business.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More