March 16 (Reuters) - Australian fintech firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Thursday it had detected unusual activity on its systems over the last few days, with a hacker obtaining employee login credentials.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.