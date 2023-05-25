News & Insights

Australia's Latitude Group forecasts lower profit for 2023

May 25, 2023 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Latitude Group LFS.AX said on Friday it expects to post a fall in fiscal 2023 earnings due to higher credit losses and provisions for costs associated with a recent cyber hack.

The consumer finance firm expects cash net profit after tax (NPAT) in the range of A$5 million ($3.39 million) to A$10 million for the half year ending June 30. It had reported a cash NPAT of A$93 million a year earlier.

For the full year, cash NPAT is likely to be in the range of A$15 million to A$25 million.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

