Australia's largest IPO this year, Redox, opens slightly lower on debut

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

July 02, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Australian chemical distributor Redox Ltd's RDX.AX shares opened slightly lower compared to their issue price as the country's largest initial public offering this year debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Monday.

The firm raised A$402 million ($267.29 million) by selling its shares at A$2.55. Shares opened marginally lower at A$2.51, underperforming the S&P/ASX200 .XJO which was up 0.3% by midday on Monday.

($1 = 1.5040 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

