News & Insights

Australia's largest IPO of 2023, Redox, opens slightly lower on debut

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

July 02, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian chemical distributor Redox Ltd's RDX.AX shares opened slightly below their issue price as the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.

The firm raised A$402 million ($267.29 million) by selling its shares at A$2.55. Shares slid 2.3% in the first 30 minutes of trading to A$2.49, underperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX200 .XJO index, which was up 0.25% at 0232 GMT on Monday.

The tepid performance will temper hopes that a strong performance by Redox could help revive Australia's flatlining equity capital markets. New share sales have fallen to a 14-year low, according to Refinitiv data.

The IPO gave Redox a A$1.3 billion market capitalisation and its shares were priced at the low end of the range flagged to investors when the bookbuild launched in early June.

($1 = 1.5040 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jamie Freed)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.