Australia's largest IPO of 2023, Redox, opens slightly lower on debut

By Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian chemical distributor Redox Ltd's RDX.AX shares opened slightly below their issue price as the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.

The firm raised A$402 million ($267.29 million) by selling its shares at A$2.55. Shares slid 2.3% in the first 30 minutes of trading to A$2.49, underperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX200 .XJO index, which was up 0.25% at 0232 GMT on Monday.

The tepid performance will temper hopes that a strong performance by Redox could help revive Australia's flatlining equity capital markets. New share sales have fallen to a 14-year low, according to Refinitiv data.

The IPO gave Redox a A$1.3 billion market capitalisation and its shares were priced at the low end of the range flagged to investors when the bookbuild launched in early June.

($1 = 1.5040 Australian dollars)

