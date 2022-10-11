World Markets

Australia's Lake Resources to supply lithium to S. Korean battery maker

Contributor
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published

Australian miner Lake Resources said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with South Korean battery maker SK On Co Ltd to supply 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium from its Kachi project in Argentina.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lake Resources LKE.AX said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with South Korean battery maker SK On Co Ltd to supply 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium from its Kachi project in Argentina.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular