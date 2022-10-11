Australia's Lake Resources to supply lithium to S. Korean battery maker

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lake Resources LKE.AX said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with South Korean battery maker SK On Co Ltd to supply 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium from its Kachi project in Argentina.

