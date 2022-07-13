World Markets

Australia's Lake Resources refutes short seller's lithium tech allegations

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Australian lithium developer Lake Resources NL said on Thursday short seller J Capital Research's report criticising partner Lilac Solutions Inc's extraction technology had "inaccurate assertions" and pertained to the wrong process.

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian lithium developer Lake Resources NL LKE.AX said on Thursday short seller J Capital Research's report criticising partner Lilac Solutions Inc's extraction technology had "inaccurate assertions" and pertained to the wrong process.

"The report's description of DLE (direct lithium extraction) processes does not pertain to Lilac's ion exchange technology. It is criticising the wrong process," the New South Wales-based lithium miner said. (https://bit.ly/3ay0R9G)

