Australia's Lake Resources hits two-year low on lithium carbonate output delay

June 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Lake Resources LKE.AX extended losses to slump over 27% on Tuesday, a day after the lithium developer flagged a three-year delay in the first production from its Kachi lithium project in Argentina and more than doubled the cost estimate.

Lake's shares fell as much as 27.6% by 0421 GMT, hitting their lowest level since June 16, 2021, and setting the stage for their worst day since June 21, 2022.

The company was also the top loser on the benchmark index .AXJO, which was last up 0.9%.

Shares had closed 20% lower on Monday after Lake said it has pushed back the expected first production of 25,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate to 2027 from the Kachi project and raised spending estimates to $1.1-$1.5 billion.

It had initially planned the first production from Kachi in 2024 at a capital expenditure of $544 million, as outlined in a 2020 report.

The delay at Kachi is partly because Lake has yet to finalise a power supply deal with the local government, per the Chief Executive Officer David Dickson. It is too early to say what percentage of the grid power would be sourced from fossil fuels and renewable energy, Dickson added.

The Kachi project is a test bed for direct lithium extraction, a new technical process that uses much less water but has yet to be fully commercialised.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

