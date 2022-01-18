World Markets

Australia's Lake Resources doubles production target at Argentina lithium project

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Australia's Lake Resources NL said on Wednesday planned production at its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina will be set at 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate, nearly double its previous estimates.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lake Resources NL LKE.AX said on Wednesday planned production at its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina will be set at 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate, nearly double its previous estimates.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular