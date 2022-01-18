Australia's Lake Resources doubles production target at Argentina lithium project

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lake Resources NL LKE.AX said on Wednesday planned production at its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina will be set at 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate, nearly double its previous estimates.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

