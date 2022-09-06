Australia's Lake Resources appoints PE advisor David Dickson as CEO

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Lake Resources NL LKE.AX said it had appointed David Dickson as its new chief executive officer and managing director on Wednesday, after Steve Promnitz stepped down in June.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7% in early trading, but pared most of these gains to trade up nearly 3%. The stock was still among the top gainers on the benchmark index .AXJO.

Dickson had previously served as the CEO of engineering and construction firm McDermott International. He is currently a senior advisor to private equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners and an executive strategic advisor to investment company, The Chatterjee Group.

Promnitz had overseen Lake's development for nearly six years before calling it quits in a surprise move earlier this year.

Lake has signed a number of deals to supply lithium in recent months, including with Ford F.N, as a rising global demand for electric vehicles (EV) has prompted automakers to step up efforts in securing raw materials needed for making batteries.

Recently, short seller J Capital Research had claimed that Lake's plan to produce lithium in Argentina is based on a process from partner Lilac Solutions Inc that likely does not work, allegations that Lake has refuted.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

