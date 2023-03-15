Australia's Kelsian to buy All Aboard America! in $325 mln deal

March 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Kelsian Group Ltd KLS.AX said on Wednesday it would acquire U.S.-based coach and bus operator All Aboard America! Holdings Inc in a $325 million deal.

The transit operator said it would fund the acquisition thorough equity raising of A$281 million ($187.46 million).

($1 = 1.4990 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

