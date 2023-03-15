US Markets

Australia's Kelsian to buy All Aboard America! for $325 mln

March 15, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Updates with details

March 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Kelsian Group Ltd KLS.AX said on Wednesday it would acquire U.S.-based coach and bus operator All Aboard America! Holdings Inc in a $325 million deal.

The transit operator said it would fund the acquisition through an equity raising of A$281 million ($187.46 million) where a shareholder could subscribe to one new share for every eight and a half shares of the company.

New shares will be issued at A$5.55 per share, which represents a discount of 14.4% to the company's last close on Monday.

The operator has been looking to expand its footprint internationally as last year it had signalled to make a bid for the British transport operator Go-Ahead Group GOG.L.

On Tuesday, local media reports cited that Kelsian was finalizing negotiations with All Aboard's owner Tensile Capital Partners.

The acquisition is expected to be earning accretive in the upper single digit for earning per share excluding one-off items, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4990 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Eileen Soreng)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.