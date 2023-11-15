Australia's Karoon Energy to buy stake in Gulf of Mexico assets for $720 mln

Updates with details and background in paragraphs 2-7

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Karoon Energy KAR.AX said on Thursday it plans to buy a 46% stake in certain oilfields and related infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico for $720 million from LLOG Exploration Co.

The oil and gas explorer will raise around A$480 million ($312.43 million) to fund the purchase of a 30% stake in Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields in offshore Louisiana and a near 16% stake in the Abilene field.

Shares under the equity-raising will be issued at A$2.05 apiece, which reflects a 14.6% discount to Tuesday's closing of A$2.40. Karoon Energy's shares were placed on a trading halt on Wednesday.

The deepwater oil and gas operation field, Who Dat's assets are expected to add around 4.0-4.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent to the firm's 2024 total output on a net revenue interest.

LLOG is one of the largest privately owned oil and gas companies in the United States and one of the largest private operators in the Gulf of Mexico.

Karoon, which has assets in Brazil and Australia, said the addition of the Who Dat field would help offset the natural decline in production from the Bauna offshore operations, which it had acquired from Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras in 2020.

Karoon will also drawdown $274 million from a new $340 million debt facility that it has signed with a syndication of banks comprising Macquarie MQG.AX, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and others to partially fund the stake buys.

($1 = 1.5363 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

